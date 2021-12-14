JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JEMI opened at GBX 145.50 ($1.92) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 145.75. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 137.71 ($1.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 162 ($2.14).

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

