JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of JEMI opened at GBX 145.50 ($1.92) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 145.75. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 137.71 ($1.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 162 ($2.14).
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile
