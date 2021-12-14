Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut their target price on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.33.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $159.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.23. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $133.62 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,140,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $769,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,856,000 after purchasing an additional 97,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,845,000 after purchasing an additional 67,570 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $113,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after acquiring an additional 199,839 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

