Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) versus TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Critical Comparison

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Norwood Financial and TowneBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial 29.88% 12.00% 1.20% TowneBank 30.46% 12.52% 1.52%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Norwood Financial and TowneBank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A TowneBank 0 0 1 0 3.00

TowneBank has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.33%. Given TowneBank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TowneBank is more favorable than Norwood Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TowneBank has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of TowneBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Norwood Financial pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TowneBank pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Norwood Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and TowneBank has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Norwood Financial and TowneBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial $66.24 million 3.20 $15.08 million $2.89 8.97 TowneBank $744.35 million 3.01 $145.54 million $3.10 9.96

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial. Norwood Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TowneBank beats Norwood Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans. The Insurance segment includes the provision of full-service commercial and retail insurance, employee benefit services, and travel insurance. The company was founded by R. Scott Morgan on September 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, VA.

