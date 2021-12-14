CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s current price.

CVS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

NYSE:CVS opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,690,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

