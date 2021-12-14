Solstein Capital LLC Invests $316,000 in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 229.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter worth $117,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter worth $205,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter valued at about $685,000.

FXE stock opened at $104.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.28. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 52 week low of $104.14 and a 52 week high of $115.86.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

