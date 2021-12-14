Vodafone Group (VOD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vodafone Group (LON: VOD) in the last few weeks:

12/3/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 170 ($2.25) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/2/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 188 ($2.48) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/30/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 155 ($2.05) price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/26/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 188 ($2.48) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/18/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 230 ($3.04) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/17/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.04) price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 150 ($1.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/17/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 187 ($2.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/17/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/16/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.25) price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 155 ($2.05) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/16/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/12/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/10/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 152 ($2.01) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/28/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/18/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.04) price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

VOD opened at GBX 114 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -228.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.89).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.00%.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($45,989.16).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

