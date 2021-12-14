Solstein Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after buying an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,931,000 after buying an additional 296,428 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $384.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $399.50 and a 200 day moving average of $390.61. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.19 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.