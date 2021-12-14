Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Stock Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 19.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 56,526 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 47.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

TYG opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $31.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

