PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in PayPal by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 6,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $186.38 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

