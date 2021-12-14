Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,025 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 17,204.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Oracle by 39,163.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,111,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

NYSE ORCL opened at $100.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.94. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

