Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 146.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

CAT stock opened at $201.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $175.11 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

