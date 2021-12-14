SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter worth $77,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter worth $135,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SKM opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.88. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3867 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.