Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,692,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

