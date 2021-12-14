Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,985 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

