Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

SRAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group

