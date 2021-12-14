Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CJREF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $752.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.27 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 11.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1941 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

