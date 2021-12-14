TheStreet Downgrades Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03. Spok has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $12.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 35.92%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,442,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 915,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 806,927 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,868,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 1,120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 258,666 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

