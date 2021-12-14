Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a b rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,725,000 after purchasing an additional 862,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,416,000 after purchasing an additional 841,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962,277 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

