Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

FYBR opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $109,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

