Traders Purchase High Volume of California Resources Call Options (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,513 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 940% compared to the typical daily volume of 434 call options.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $85,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $376,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,290,213 shares of company stock worth $55,964,080 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 632.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE:CRC opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. California Resources has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $47.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

