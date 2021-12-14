Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.16.

Shares of ADC opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,193 shares of company stock worth $2,091,186 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Agree Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Agree Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

