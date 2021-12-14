Iron Mountain Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 34,039 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,713% compared to the average daily volume of 1,877 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.