Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,021,000 after buying an additional 2,102,293 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after buying an additional 2,034,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after buying an additional 999,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,640,000 after purchasing an additional 390,397 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 375,574 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

