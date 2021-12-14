Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.13.
Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,021,000 after buying an additional 2,102,293 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after buying an additional 2,034,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after buying an additional 999,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,640,000 after purchasing an additional 390,397 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 375,574 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
