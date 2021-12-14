Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 119,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 126.4% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.5% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 122.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of WRE opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.53. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

