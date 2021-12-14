Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $114.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.09. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 74.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

