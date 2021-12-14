Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,408 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 34.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 271,830 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 25,671.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 165,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,415,000 after acquiring an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,098.6% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 141,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after buying an additional 137,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.12. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

