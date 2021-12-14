51,885 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Upstart by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPST opened at $151.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 188.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.16. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPST shares. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.83.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total value of $6,094,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total transaction of $3,863,131.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,997,031 shares of company stock valued at $466,315,827 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

