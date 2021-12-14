State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $616,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 58.5% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,424,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $727,340,000 after purchasing an additional 267,356 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,623,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,783,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EW opened at $120.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.80. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.15.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

