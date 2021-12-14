Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $379,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $258.94 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $205.58 and a 1 year high of $265.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.09 and its 200-day moving average is $249.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

