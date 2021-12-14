Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 284 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after buying an additional 663,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,671,782,000 after purchasing an additional 435,238 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $211.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $406.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.83 and its 200 day moving average is $226.71. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

