Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,862 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $30,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 386.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 345,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 274,670 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 144.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,859 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 70.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,435,000 after purchasing an additional 242,586 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the second quarter worth about $18,433,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 73.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,362 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMS opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.52. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.04 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

