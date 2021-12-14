Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 13,128 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,343,000 after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after purchasing an additional 282,536 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Aflac by 101.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $58.04.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

