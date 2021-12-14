J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,830 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after buying an additional 1,859,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of HP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $320,880,000 after buying an additional 620,840 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 14.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,593,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $229,249,000 after buying an additional 952,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 19.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,290,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $220,114,000 after buying an additional 1,183,795 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,893 shares of company stock worth $8,810,036. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

