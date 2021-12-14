Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $249.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $201.88 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

