Analysts Anticipate Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will announce earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,500 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,181,000 after buying an additional 98,483 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after buying an additional 77,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,144,000 after buying an additional 72,411 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Veritiv by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 260,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 71,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Veritiv by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

VRTV opened at $115.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $158.99.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

