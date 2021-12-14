Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Shares of CDNS opened at $184.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $1,091,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,176 shares of company stock worth $37,420,069 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $1,087,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,373,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,600,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,533,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

