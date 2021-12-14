Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.53.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $660.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $612.88 and a 200-day moving average of $601.34. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total transaction of $7,873,493.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,292.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,683 shares of company stock valued at $29,922,211 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,396,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

