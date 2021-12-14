Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will announce earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the highest is $3.07. Customers Bancorp reported earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $9.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $1,148,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,563 shares of company stock worth $16,938,363. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

