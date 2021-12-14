Vai One Day Trading Volume Reaches $368,626.00 (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, Vai has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001896 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $60.14 million and approximately $368,626.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00055507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.66 or 0.07993113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00077612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,633.48 or 0.99704967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00053409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 66,381,183 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VAIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.