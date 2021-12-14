Financial Contrast: Avidbank (AVBH) & The Competition

Avidbank (OTCMKTS: AVBH) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Avidbank to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Avidbank has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank’s peers have a beta of 23.13, indicating that their average stock price is 2,213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 22.09% N/A N/A Avidbank Competitors 20.90% 10.79% 0.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avidbank and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $53.53 million $9.63 million 11.74 Avidbank Competitors $12.71 billion $1.79 billion 10.69

Avidbank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank. Avidbank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avidbank and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A Avidbank Competitors 1076 3151 2631 79 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 73.95%. Given Avidbank’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avidbank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Avidbank peers beat Avidbank on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

