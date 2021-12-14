Investors Research Corp Purchases Shares of 469 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

BATS:NOBL opened at $96.68 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.