Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 60 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 437,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after acquiring an additional 134,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,634,000 after buying an additional 84,946 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,781,000 after acquiring an additional 85,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX opened at $605.34 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $453.80 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $626.67 and a 200-day moving average of $641.20.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.