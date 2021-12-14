Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Advance Auto Parts has increased its dividend payment by 316.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Advance Auto Parts has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $13.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP stock opened at $234.12 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $143.15 and a twelve month high of $243.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.18.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.