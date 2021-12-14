QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

QCR has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years. QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 3.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect QCR to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

QCR stock opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $843.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.13. QCR has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QCR will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of QCR by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of QCR by 105.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 119.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

