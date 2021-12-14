Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Prudential (PUK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Prudential (NYSE: PUK) in the last few weeks:

12/9/2021 – Prudential was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Prudential was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – Prudential was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2021 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/17/2021 – Prudential was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Prudential was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/9/2021 – Prudential is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Prudential was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Prudential was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. "

NYSE PUK opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 23.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 12.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 5.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 2.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 71,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 73.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

