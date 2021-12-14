Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on December 31st

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend payment by 32.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Fidelity National Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

NYSE FNF opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.