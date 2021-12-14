Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Markston International LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.14.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $571.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $715.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.70. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

