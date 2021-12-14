Pfizer’s (PFE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

