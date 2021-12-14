Vortex Defi Trading Down 20.5% Over Last Week (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $38,186.26 and $2,244.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

