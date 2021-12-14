Comparing CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) & Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CNX Resources and Birchcliff Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 2 4 3 0 2.11 Birchcliff Energy 0 0 11 0 3.00

CNX Resources presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.86%. Birchcliff Energy has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.78%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than CNX Resources.

Risk & Volatility

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNX Resources and Birchcliff Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.26 billion 2.34 -$483.77 million ($4.36) -3.19 Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million 3.44 -$43.16 million $0.26 19.69

Birchcliff Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CNX Resources. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Birchcliff Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of CNX Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources -4.31% 8.06% 4.04% Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.07% 2.76%

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats CNX Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments. CNX Resources was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

